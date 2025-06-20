Kagiso Sedumedi is the Head of Human Resources at Zambesi Gold, where he leads the company’s people strategy and drives organisational development. With a strong focus on talent management, culture building, and HR innovation, he plays a key role in supporting the company’s growth and performance.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

On 9 June, Zambesi Gold officially commissioned Africa’s first-ever gold pilot processing plant at the historic Eleazer Mine, kicking off the construction of a large-scale facility that promises to create local job opportunities, stimulate regional economic revival, and position South Africa as a leader in innovative mining infrastructure.

After 30 months of comprehensive feasibility studies and strategic planning, Zambesi Gold (ZGD) has officially launched the revival of the historic Eleazer Mine with a milestone event celebrating three key developments: the opening ceremony, the start of construction of a new large-scale gold processing plant, and the commissioning of the first-phase pilot plant that is currently producing gold.

The project is set to create meaningful job opportunities for local communities. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Job opportunities for local communities

This marks a significant step in Zambesi Gold’s long-term vision to bring sustainable mining operations back to the region, supported by international investment and strategic collaboration with key Chinese partners.

Most importantly, the project is set to create meaningful job opportunities for local communities, with a strong focus on local hiring, skills training, and inclusive economic participation. The development is expected to generate more jobs across a range of sectors, from mining and construction to support services and logistics, providing much-needed employment and hope in the JB Marks area.

“This project represents a powerful opportunity to uplift local communities,” said a Zambesi Gold spokesperson Mr Kagiso Sedumedi “We are committed to ensuring that this investment directly benefits the people who live here through job creation, capacity building, and long-term involvement.”

Socio-economic development

By aligning its operations with real-world asset backing and blockchain innovation, Zambesi Gold offers transparency to its global ZGD token holders while driving real socio-economic development on the ground.

As construction begins, the Eleazer Mine redevelopment stands as a beacon of public-private cooperation, community empowerment, and a renewed future for the local economy of JB Marks Municipality.

By aligning its operations with real-world asset backing and blockchain innovation. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

3 More series about the economy

The Reserve Bank has cut the interest rate by 25 basis points after a unanimous vote by its Monetary Policy Committee. The new lending rate, effective on 22 November 2024, is in line with market expectations, although a higher cut was expected.

Statistics South Africa released its Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for 2024's third quarter. Statistics SA revealed that 294,000 more people were employed in the third quarter, and there was a 1.4% decrease in the unemployment rate.

The rand is currently at the lowest it has been in the past three weeks due to various international factors. These include the apparent lack of steps taken to boost China's economy, tensions in the Middle East and the strengthening of the dollar.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Briefly News.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News