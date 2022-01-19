A beautiful young lady shared her final matric results on social media and she did very well for herself

@zamadumaa obtained a bachelor’s pass along with 4 distinctions and achieved an overall aggregate of 82%

Her tweet which has over 10 900 likes has gained a lot of traction and online users have showered her with congratulations

A class of 2021 matriculant took to social media to share her stellar final academic results and Mzansi peeps couldn’t be more proud of her.

The young lady @zamadumaa obtained a bachelor’s pass along 4 distinctions, including a result over 90%. She had nothing less than 75% and achieved an 82% aggregate.

She shared the great news on Twitter and her post which has over 10 900 likes, has been flood with congratulatory messages and well wishes for the future.

In previous years, matric results were widely available with students identified through their ID numbers or exam numbers. However, the release of matric is a lot different this year as the Department of Basic Education said in a statement that matric exam results will no longer be published on media platforms. This ruling was made in accordance with the new Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

The department confirmed that matric results are still scheduled to release on 21 January 2022 and that results would still be available from schools, reported Business Tech.

IEB pupils receive high praises for 98% pass rate, faced challenges due to Covid19

Briefly News previously reported that it has been a great academic year for the Independent Exam Board(IEB) matriculants who managed to score a matric pass rate of 98.39%.

The class of 2021 is a remarkable class as they had to attend their crucial years of study, grade 11 and grade 12 under Covid19 regulations.

Whats is even more impressive, is the fact the class of 2021 achieved slightly better results than the class of 2020, which attained 98.06%. These pupils are also eligible to pursue their higher education at all three tertiary levels, according to SABC News.

IEB CEO Anne Oberholzer says the class of 2021 are true Covid19 victims. She says they had to adjust drastically to the new teaching environment which included a combination of virtual learning and in-person learning

