Sibusisiwe (24) and Dintle (23) Masondo recently bagged their Honours in Cultural Heritage and Tourism and Bachelor of Laws degrees, respectively

Both sisters are deeply motivated by a need to help others and said their parents who are both academics at UKZN

Their parents expressed their pride in their girls’ academic achievements as they look forward to pursuing Master’s in their respective fields

Sisters and best friends, Sibusisiwe (24) and Dintle (23) Masondo were overjoyed to be graduating together from the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) Westville campus recently.

A jovial Dintle Masondo who received an Honours degree in Cultural Heritage and Tourism remarked that the pair are as inseparable as twins, so much so that Sibusisiwe considered taking a gap year after completing matric, in the hopes of then starting her university journey with Dintle by her side. However, this idea wasn’t favoured by their parents who encouraged Sibusisiwe to keep her momentum going with no long breaks in-between.

Graduate sisters Sibusisiwe (24) and Dintle (23) Masondo made their parents proud recently. Image: University of KwaZulu-Natal/Facebook

The university revealed that once Dintle joined UKZN the following year, the sisters supported each other, travelling to campus together and studying side-by-side.

“We work well together, she talks to me about law and I talk to her about my stuff, neither of us fully understanding the other’s field of study but always learning from each other,” said Dintle.

Both sisters are deeply motivated by a need to help others and said their parents who are both academics at UKZN – Dr Maserole Kgari-Masondo and Professor Sibusiso Masondo had been the best role models in this respect.

UKZN confirmed that the proud parents were seated on stage at both ceremonies as they were participants in the academic procession.

Dintle said she felt emotional and almost in tears when her mother stood up, danced and ululated while her dad took photos of her special moment on stage.

Sibusisiwe who graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree said she was gripped by anxiety ahead of her ceremony and, if not for her mum, almost didn’t make it on stage:

“I was quite nervous about having to walk up in front of a large crowd but my mum coaxed me to be brave. My fear dissipated once I got on stage and saw the faces of my mum and dad. It was a special moment. All my hard work had led up to this point.”

Dr Kgari-Masondo said she was proud and excited to have raised two strong women who are going to go out into the world, implement what they’ve learned at university, and have an impact on the community.

Professor Sibusiso Masondo said watching his daughters graduate was incredibly special.

“I’m happy for them and for us as a family.”

Both sisters are pursuing Master’s degrees in their respective fields of study at UKZN this year.

