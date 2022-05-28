Blade Nzimande has revealed that five degrees at Walter Sisulu University (WSU) are unaccredited

The five degrees were named when Nzimande responded to Parliamentary questions posed by DA MP Chantel King last month

The university will conduct a full audit of all programmes to ascertain whether any other courses fall short of the three regulatory bodies

JOHANNESBURG - Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has admitted that five courses offered at Walter Sisulu University (WSU) are unaccredited.

This revelation came about after Nzimande responded to a Parliamentary question posed by DA MP Chantel King last month.

Blade Nzimande admitted that five degrees were unaccredited at Walter Sisulu University. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

King had requested information about any courses at WSU that were unaccredited and the issues that existed between the university and the Council on Higher Education (CHE) which accredits university courses.

She also wanted clarity on if any other institutions of higher education were facing similar challenges.

The courses in question are the advanced diploma in internal auditing, advanced diploma in journalism, BSc Honours in zoology, Master of Medicine in obstetrics and gynaecology and the postgraduate diploma in chemical pathology according to the Sowetan LIVE.

Dispatch Live reported that a full audit of all the courses on offer will take place to ascertain whether any other courses fall short of the three regulatory bodies, the Department of Higher Education, CHE and SA Qualifications Authority.

