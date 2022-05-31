Another gorgeous Mzansi hun graduated this week, taking to Twitter to proudly share the news of her amazing achievement

Along with stunning pics of her graduation as a dietician, the beautiful babe stated that her ‘’price’’ has gone up, likely referring to the lobola money a hubby will need to pay

Saffas have hilariously reacted to the caption, some saying they could only pay her lobola in instalments

A gorgeous babe has taken to social media to share the exciting news of her graduation as a dietician, proudly posting cute snaps of the auspicious occasion and alluding to her lobola price.

It’s always lovely to see a young graduate realise her value and show that she can be brainy and beautiful at the same time - and it seems Mzansi gents feel the same way.

A gorgeous young Mzansi hun graduated as a dietician from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and says her lobola price has gone up. Image: @MsaneLuyanda/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Luyanda Msane, who graduated as a dietician from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), was glowing in the post with her graduation gown and beautiful outfit. The sis clearly enjoyed her special moment.

It wasn’t just the stunner’s photos that got Mzansi’s attention, but her caption too! Likely referring to the lobola (or ‘bride price’) a young gent will need to fork out before marrying her, the gorgeous babe captioned the snaps:

“The price just went up."

Netizens react to gorgeous graduate’s post

Twitter users were quick to react to the young beauty’s post, with some gents saying they could pay her bride price in instalments.

@GRamashia said:

“True definition of yesterday's price is not today's price.”

@bash_shabalala added:

“He's gonna pay R1 million for ilobolo.”

But some Saffas were less impressed with the beautiful woman’s achievement.

@MrHandsome_ZA__ wrote:

“As if you are the first female who discovered graduation.”

@maashimages added:

“For what exactly?”

