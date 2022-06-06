A stunning South African babe has taken to social media to celebrate her M aster’s graduation from North-West University

M The Mzansi beauty was excited about completing her studies and posted about how challenging the journey was

Netizens shared in the young lady’s joy and expressed how proud they were of her impressive milestone

A young Mzansi stunner has crossed the finish line in her Master’s studies at North-West University (NWU), taking to social media to celebrate the auspicious moment.

Tsholofelo Moote obtained her Master's of Social Sciences in Development Studies degree from the university and spoke about how challenging her studies were.

Stunning Mzansi babe, Tsholofelo Moote celebrates master’s graduation from North-West University. Image: Tsholofelo Moote/LinkedIn.

While completing her studies, the gorgeous babe also worked at a Cape Town-based independent power company called Globeleq Generation Limited, where she currently functions as an economic development specialist.

In her post, Tsholofelo expressed how delighted she was for obtaining her degree and thanked God for helping her along the journey.

“Tsholofelo Master Moote, what a challenging journey it was, but with God’s grace and strength, I pulled through,” she wrote.

The beautiful young lady said that despite the difficulties she encountered along the way, she is proud that she stayed the course and never quit her studies.

“I refused to give up, super proud of myself. On to the next. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you ‘Masters of Social Sciences in Development Studies’,” she continued.

Saffas wish the Master’s graduate well

Netizens flooded Tsholofelo's timeline, congratulating her on the success of her journey and sending well wishes for the future.

Jerry Khoza said:

“Congratulations, like your hands style when you take pictures.”

Mmabatho Koena added:

“This is indeed newsworthy of celebrating, congratulations Tsholofelo Moote, you are such an inspiration.”

Katleho Kgari Mabena wrote:

“Halala ntomboo!!! What an achievement. Massive congratulations to you Queen. Onward and upward you go.”

Intelligent and beautiful Mzansi hun graduates with 16 distinctions, gives all glory to God for success

In a related story, Briefly News reported on a beautiful Mzansi babe bagging a whopping 16 distinctions from the University of Johannesburg.

Taking to LinkedIn, the gorgeous and intelligent young graduate said that she owes all her success to God Almighty.

Social media users have congratulated the stunning woman on her amazing academic achievement, some calling her a triple threat with beauty, brains and class.

