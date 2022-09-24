Stellenbosch University in the Western Cape has confirmed another urination scandal months after Theuns du Toit was caught on camera urinating in a fellow student Babalo Ndwayana's room

The institution's deputy vice-chancellor Prof Deresh Ramjugernath for learning and teaching, confirmed the incident on Saturday

In a statement released by the university, a drunk student was filmed urinating on another student's chair on Thursday

Western Cape - The Stellenbosch University (SU) has issued a statement confirming that another student was filmed urinating on a roommate's chair months after the urinating incident that caused an uproar.

In May, former SU student Theuns du Toit was recorded urinating in another student, Babalo Ndwayana's room. Du Toit was later expelled from the institution.

According to TimesLIVE, SU deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching Prof Deresh Ramjugernath confirmed the incident in a statement. He said a drunk student urinated on a roommate's chair. The statement read:

"The Helshoogte residence management was made aware of an incident on Thursday and immediately reported it to the relevant university structures for urgent investigation. It also received immediate and top priority attention by SU executive management. The incident involved an intoxicated student urinating on the chair of his roommate. The implicated student was suspended from the residence pending the outcome of an investigation."

News24 reports that the student has been suspended from the residence while the institution conducts an internal investigation. Prof Deresh Ramjugernath, a decision on whether or not to suspend the student from the institution will be announced.

