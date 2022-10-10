From selling ice cream on the East London Esplanade to raise money for a school uniform to a Master's Degree in Mathematical Statistics

Sisipho Hamlomo’s inspiring story reminds people that they are only limited by their situation if they allow it to do so

The young man wants everyone out there who is facing hardship to know there is always a way out if they just try

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Never would you think that a boy selling ice cream on East London Esplanade would graduate with a Master's Degree in Mathematical Statistics… would you? While Sisipho Hamlomo is that man.

Sisipho Hamlomo worked hard to get to where he is now and never let his challenging roots stop him. Image: Facebook / Rhodes University

Source: Facebook

Selling summer treats along the beachfront allowed the young man to pay for school supplies when his parents couldn’t. Sisipho knew the end goal, and he never took his eyes off the prize.

Good Things Guy share Sisipho’s story, explaining that he started selling ice cream in grade 10 when he needed a new school uniform, but his family never had the money to buy him one.

Learning the true meaning of hard work at a young age equipped Sisipho with the life skills he needed to conquer a Master’s degree.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sisipho is now a lecturer in Mathematical statistics at Rhodes University and an inspiration to many. He shared some sound advice with a publication for youth in tough situations:

“Success is always a process, never an event. Live each day proud of all the things you have acquired and remember where you came from."

Briefly News shared the inspiring story on social media:

Mzansi celebrates woman who went form cleaning homes to saving lives: Pamela Mahlangu, domestic to doctor

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman named Pamela Mahlangu warmed hearts and wowed with her amazing story. Going from being a domestic worker to becoming a medical doctor was not an easy journey.

Everyone knows that the work of a domestic is not light, nor is that of a medical student. However, Pamela managed to do both and turned her dreams into reality.

Speaking to IOL, Pamela explained that she worked cleaning homes for 10 years in order to put herself through university while helping her family put food on the table.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News