The University of Cape Town (UCT) has cautioned Parliament about potential nationwide student protests in the next year

UCT highlighted a student owing over R500,000 in unpaid fees as an example of the crisis's seriousness during a higher education committee meeting

South African universities are collectively owed R4 billion in historic debt, with UCT's deficit at approximately R300 million

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT) has warned Parliament that student protests over fees will rock the country next year if the funding crisis is not resolved.

A UCT student reportedly owes over R500 000 in unpaid fees. Images: Nardus Engelbrecht & Mujahid Safodien

Source: Getty Images

This remark was made at the higher education portfolio committee meeting with management from UCT, Fort Hare University and the University of South Africa (Unisa) on Wednesday, 30 August.

UCT student owes over R500 000 in unpaid fees

To illustrate the severity of the funding crisis, UCT’s Institutional Forum chairperson Jacques Rousseau told the committee that one student owes more than half a million in unpaid fees.

He added that the UCT will likely never recoup that money, and the student's future has stalled.

According to The Citizen, South African universities are owed over R4 billion in historic debt. Rousseau stated that UCT's current deficit is around R300 million.

While Unisa has a historic debt of R800 million, according to Unisa’s Student Representative Council (SRC).

Rousseau stated that if the government does not resolve the funding crisis, 2024 will be challenging because of protests.

“Government needs to work with universities and come up with a solution to this. We are going to lose more learning hours, days and maybe months," said Rousseau.

EFF questions how a student owes over R500k

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mandla Shikwambana was worried about how a student could have accumulated a debt of more than half a million.

Shikwabana added that under normal circumstances, students are not allowed to continue with their students if they owe over R80 000.

The meeting in Parliament comes after students marched to the National Assembly over various issues with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) earlier this month.

According to GroundUP, over 200 students protested against the new payment system and the accommodation allowance reduction.

Source: Briefly News