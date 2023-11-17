A video of UCT students demonstrating a medical simulation session on a dummy went viral on TikTok

The students practised CPR, checking heart rate and blood pressure, inserting an IV drip, and checking for a pulse to resuscitate the patient

Netizens were amused by the scenario of the medical simulation training

3rd year UCT did a medical simulation. Image: @dr.marvin.jansen

Source: TikTok

A video of the University of Cape Town students busy with a medical simulation training session gained much traction on TikTok.

UCT students resuscitate dummy patient

The footage shared by @dr.marvin.jansen shows the group of students demonstrating a medical simulation on a dummy, characterised as 58-year-old Mr Dlomo, who came into casualty with chest pain and shortness of breath as his wife pleads the doctors to help her unresponsive spouse.

The students are seen practising various medical procedures such as CPR, checking heart rate and blood pressure, inserting an IV drip and checking for a pulse as they try to resuscitate the patient.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

According to the National Institutes of Health, a medical simulation session is a type of educational experience that uses simulated patients, scenarios, and environments to help healthcare providers develop and practice their clinical skills.

Mzansi amused by the medical training

Netizens were amused by the scenario of the medical simulation training.

bongiwe mabunda replied:

"Be honest Mr Dlomo died neh."

Mandisa Mthembu replied:

"Into engingayihleka ngeke ."

nomfundogwamanda2 said:

"Mina ngiyoGcina ukuba uDokotela wase Grey's Anatomy ."

Mas said:

"uDlomo naye kodwa."

Nomonde Naledi commented:

"Awww kodwa ubaba kaBheki."

Phumla Zwane wrote:

"iCPR ifuna udle ipapa. You sweat laphaya.... Dead uBaba ka Bekhi❤️."

Wits medical student visit the morgue for practical

In another story, Briefly News reported that as rewarding as it is, studying medicine comes with its fair share of grim experiences.

A group of students from Wits knows this all too well after having a first-hand experience of visiting the Forensic Pathology Services in Johannesburg as part of their practicals.

According to NBC News, Before first-year medical students lay their hands on the living, they learn anatomy from the dead.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News