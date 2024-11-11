The Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools voiced its objections to the government's recent decision

the governments in the Free State, Gauteng and Limpopo announced that they have suspended the sale of food in schools

The body asserted that the government has no legal power to establish rights without specific authorisation

SOUTH AFRICA — The Federation of Government Bodies of South African Schools (FEDSAS) opposed the South African government's decision to prevent schools from selling food.

FEDSAS opposes school food ban

According to The Citizen, FEDSAS deputy CEO Dr Juané van der Merwe said the circulars distributed to Gauteng, Limpopo and Free State to suspend schools selling food do not have a legal standing to do so. The CEO of FEDSAS, Dr Jaco Deacon, further added that this would not solve the issue at hand.

The government's decision came following a rise in deaths related to food poisoning. Children have been dying allegedly from food bought from spaza shops. Some of the children bought the food outside of their schools before showing symptoms of food poisoning.

Compliance is necessary

Deacon pointed out that the Education Department did not consider the impact of the ban on schools with hostels where pupils reside. He believes that schools must comply with the Department of Health's health and safety regulations. He also said that cooperation between the communities and authorities is crucial in addressing the issue of children experiencing food poisoning at schools.

