Eskom, the Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, and Johannesburg City Power held a meeting

They agreed that a mediator must be appointed to mediate between Eskom and City Power for the billions of debt City Power owes the state utility

South Africans were stunned by the decision to appoint a mediator, and many questioned how much it would cost the taxpayer

JOHANNESBURG — Johannesburg's City Power and Eskom met with the Minister of Electricity and concluded that a mediator was needed to resolve the debt to the state-owned entity.

Mediator appointed for City Power's debt

SABC News reported that Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa met with the mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, City Power officials and Eskom officials on 11 November 2024 to discuss the burdening debt City Power owes Eskom. They agreed that a mediator should be appointed to resolve the debt crisis.

Ramokgopa said that the technical expert is expected to give Ramokgopa, Morero and City Power feedback by 25 November. City Power owes Eskom R4.9 billion in unpaid bills.

Netizens in disbelief

Facebook netizens were in disbelief, and many had questions about the need for a mediator.

Richard Maluleke asked:

"What were they waiting for all along?"

Mbalenhle asked:

"Why? Just pay. That mediator is a way of giving their friends money."

Jonas MJ Madisa said:

"All of them are just there to pickpocket our tax money."

Gail Klaas said:

"They must find a permanent solution, and they must not look for an easy way out and steal the money."

Tladi Maboea asked:

"How much are they going to pay the mediator, and for how long?"

