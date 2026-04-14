A North West court has prevented the removal of almost 80 English-speaking learners from an Afrikaans-speaking school

The provincial department reportedly promised to provide infrastructure to support the addition of more learners

However, a delay resulted in the children being placed in an unsafe part of the school

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, legislation, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Almost 80 learners were placed in an Afrikaans-only school. image: NickyLloyd

Source: Getty Images

NORTH WEST— The North West High Court’s Acting Judge A. Wessels ruled that it would be unfair to remove 78 English-speaking learners from an Afrikaans-only school in Swartruggens, North West.

According to IOL, Swartruggens Gekombineerde Skool approached the North West High Court after the North West Department of Education placed the learners at the school in December 2025 for the 2026 academic year using the SA-SAMS system. The department had previously requested the school to introduce a dual-medium-of-instruction to accommodate Grade 8 and 9 learners from the intermediate school. This is despite the school having an approved language policy designating Afrikaans as the sole medium of instruction.

School vs Department of Education

The school approached the courts after explaining that the decision to move the children to school was to ensure a swift implementation of the decision to admit Grades 8 to 10 learners. The department previously agreed to provide infrastructure and human resource support, including educator posts, mobile classrooms, and furniture. Meanwhile, the children were placed in an unsafe school hall, and they said they wanted to remain at the school.

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Judge A. Wessels said children have a fundamental right to education. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Wessels said in his ruling that the department must immediately address the infrastructure, staffing, and resource challenges. He added that the learners will remain at the school for now, as their right to education is foundational to the country’s constitutional order.

South Africans react

Netizens debated the school’s decision to take the matter to court. Others questioned the department’s motive.

Those who questioned the school

Melusi asked:

“Even if it’s an Afrikaans school, can’t teachers who specialise in other languages be hired?”

Emmanuel Shoroma asked:

“Why should there be any Afrikaans-only school in the first place? I don’t understand this.”

Thabo Segone said:

“Good decision, NWDE.”

Those who supported the school

Maryann Walters said:

“I don’t see why the school had to change. Whoever steps onto those school premises accepts its policies.

Judy Vd Westhuizen Knoetze said:

“This is really ridiculous. The 78 kids definitely do not benefit from being placed in a school that cannot accommodate them. Even if the school becomes a dual medium today, it will take a very long time before they have all the resources to assist these kids.”

Bonolo Mokone was confused.

“But the department knew, and so did the parents. Why force placing them there when they speak English?”

3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaans schools

An African girl made waves on social media when she answered questions about attending an Afrikaans school. The learner said that she learned Afrikaans at five, and her friends and teachers make her feel welcome.

Learners from an Afrikaans primary school in the North West melted hearts with a video of them learning how to speak Setswana. The learners of Laerskool Stellaland answered questions in Setswana.

Parents were left fuming after scores of children were denied placement at Hoërskool Akasia in Tshwane this year. Members of the community and parents protested outside the school, accusing the school governing body of blocking transparency, manipulating class lists, and allowing irregular placements.

Source: Briefly News