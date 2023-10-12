One South African schoolgirl of African descent opened up about learning at an Afrikaans school

The student in Johannesburg made a TikTok video of how she manages to do her academics all in Afrikaans

Mzansi TikTok users shared their thoughts after the schoolgirl answered questions she often gets asked

A TikTokker who attends Hoërskool Driehoek opened up about her Afrikaans school experience. The young African girl made a dance video to the record straight about learning in the Dutch-based language.

The video of the Afrikaans-educated girl received over 2,000 likes. There were comments from netizens who shared their thoughts on an African girl in Valderbijlpark learning in Afrikaans.

African girl opens up about Afrikaans school

@_allthings.crystal posted a TikTok video to answer questions about attending an Afrikaans school as an African.

In the video, she said she started learning in Afrikaans at five. The Hoërskool Driehoek student also said she learns all her subjects in Afrikaans and that all her friends and teachers make her feel welcome.

Mzansi amazed by African girl learning in Afrikaans

Many people had hilarious commentary about the schoolgirl teaching in Afrikaans. Most netizens could not imagine attending a school where everything is in Afrikaans.

Pheladi said:

"All subjects in Afrikaans LOL."

Celiwemav wrote:

"I need lessons."

Oceania.za commented:

"Do they address everyone in Afrikaans during assembly."

Skye added:

"Same here, I went to an Afrikaans school."

stlaela joked:

"Imagine doing maths in Afrikaans."

Netizens Speaking Afrikaans go viral

Many people who are not native Afrikaans speakers love to try speaking the language. One young lady was a hit after her failed attempt at speaking Afrikaans.

“Jy want your taxi?” SA entertained by taxi driver’s poor Afrikaans in video

Briefly News previously reported a Soweto taxi driver was so happy that white matric students hired his Quantum and paid him more than two loads to Durban. The gent gushed over their professionalism and generosity and made people laugh with his questionable Afrikaans.

@sgebeng'somfazi posted his video on TikTok. In the clip, four young white men, looking like they stepped out of a James Bond or a King's Men scene, are taking pictures by the gent's Quantum. He looks on with pride like a father and talks about how he is making money from this trip.

He mentions that they hired his taxi for three hours but paid the same amount he would have made if he had to transport two loads of passengers from Jozi to Durban twice. We don't know how much that is, but it must have been a severe mint.

