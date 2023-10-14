Lindiwe Dube, popularly known as a presenter on Super Sport, is headed for Splitsville with her soon-to-be ex, Sibusiso Nxumalo

The stunning TV personality tied the knot in 2022 after a whirlwind romance that will now end in a divorce court

SuperSport host Lindiwe Dube turned to social media to vent about her sour relationship with Sibusiso Nxumalo

Lindiwe Dube's marriage nearly reached the two-year mark but crumbled just before. The familiar face on Supersport married pilot Sibusiso Nxumalo.

SuperSport Presenter Lindiwe Dube is divorcing her husband after 1 year and 7 months of marriage. Image: Instagram/ lindiwedube_/ Twitter/ FlyingZulu

Source: Instagram

X formerly, Twitter was Lindiwe Dube's go-to platform as she aired her feelings about breaking up with Sibusiso Nxumalo. In a series of tweets, she opened up about her pending divorce.

Lindiwe Dube's marriage officially over

SuperSport presenter Lerato Nxumalo tweeted that she and Sibusiso would no longer be together. She wrote:

“Yes, I am going through a divorce. That’s all I can say.”

According to News24, In another post on X, she said:

"Two things I'm grateful for this year. The birth of my son [and] the courage to leave my toxic marriage."

Who was Lindiwe Dube married to?

Lindiwe Dube was married to Sibusiso Nxumalo, according to Sunday World. The couple married in March 2022, and Lerato became a mother to a son in January 2023.

SA saddened by Lindiwe Dube's divorce

Online users lamented about how difficult it is to sustain a marriage. Many shared their pearls of wisdom about marriage.

Wiseman Nzima said:

"Marriage is surely an extreme sport. But guys, are you sure we need this thing called marriage? I don’t think this thing is good for us as Africans".

John Maleho Mangonyane commented:

"The problem here is the mention of people's careers or jobs, etc. Keep certain things wrapped up. Also, marry the soul and person unconditionally, rather than all other things, except love, which everyone lately goes after, which has absolutely NO Guarantee."

Vusi Nhlangothi speculated:

"When you only wanted a wedding and not marriage."

Abel Mokadi added:

"Getting married is very dangerous these days. It doesn't work anymore. For my side, I won't take that risky never."

Lawrence Wardle said:

"Brag and post , it ended in tears."

"With so many love songs": SA sad as Ringo Madlingozi divorces wife of 19 years

Briefly News previously reported that musician turned politician Ringo Madlingozi is due to divorce his wife, Nomfundo Nyathi. The couple has more downs than ups while married.

Many South Africans reacted to news about the legendary musician's marriage. Ringo Madlingozi and Nomfundo Nyathi were married in 2004, but the marriage started falling apart only four years later.

Sondela hitmaker Ringo Madlingozi will permanently end his marriage to Nomfundo Nyathi.

Sunday World reported that the musician's lawyers confirmed that the two would file for divorce after they failed to revive any romantic love between them.

