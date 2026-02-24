Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Clarification and Retraction of Briefly News’ Article Regarding Sibo Mhlungu
by  Rae Seleme
1 min read

On 17 September 2025, we published an article titled “Lebo Morake sparked social media buzz after reports of missing R10 million” concerning Lebohang Morake, popularly known as Lebo M, and his long-time associate Sibongakonke Mhlungu.

Sibo Mhlungu speaks onstage at Careers in Music: Global Music Panel at The GRAMMY Museum
Sibo Mhlungu speaks at Careers in Music: Global Music Panel at The GRAMMY Museum. Image: Rebecca Sapp
Source: Getty Images

Following further review and the availability of additional context, we decided to remove the article to avoid any possible misunderstandings or mischaracterisations of Mr Mhlungu or the situation. As a media house, we remain committed to responsible and accurate reporting.

We regret any unintended impact the publication may have had on Mr Mchunu and reaffirm our dedication to maintaining the highest editorial standards.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rae Seleme avatar

Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za

