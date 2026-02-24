Clarification and Retraction of Briefly News’ Article Regarding Sibo Mhlungu

On 17 September 2025, we published an article titled “Lebo Morake sparked social media buzz after reports of missing R10 million” concerning Lebohang Morake, popularly known as Lebo M, and his long-time associate Sibongakonke Mhlungu.

Sibo Mhlungu speaks at Careers in Music: Global Music Panel at The GRAMMY Museum. Image: Rebecca Sapp

Source: Getty Images

Following further review and the availability of additional context, we decided to remove the article to avoid any possible misunderstandings or mischaracterisations of Mr Mhlungu or the situation. As a media house, we remain committed to responsible and accurate reporting.

We regret any unintended impact the publication may have had on Mr Mchunu and reaffirm our dedication to maintaining the highest editorial standards.

Source: Briefly News