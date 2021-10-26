DBN Gogo has come a long way but being this comfortable with being in the limelight has taken some getting used to

DBN Gogo recently opened up about her journey to stardom, explaining that it required a lot of sacrifices

The 'connected' musician, whose real name is Mandisa Radebe, is beyond grateful for all the blessings she has received and would not trade her new life for anything

DJ Mandisa Radebe, aka DBN Gogo, comes across like she oozes all the confidence in the world but that has not always been the case. The limelight took a little getting used to.

DBN Gogo is one of Mzansi's leading ladies in the amapiano genre and has taken some time to get used to her fame. Image: @dbngogo

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Mzansi socialite explained that being thrust into fame was not easy for her, she had to do a bunch of adjusting. Going from a girl with a dream to a lady whom almost everyone in SA knows, DBN Gogo’s whole world changed.

Having her face on the Spotify billboard in Times Square, New York, was something Mandisa never thought possible, but look at her rocking it now.

While the glitz and glam is fab and all, the DJ explained that it came with a lot of sacrifices; however, she wouldn’t change a thing.

“It's really crazy, it's something I can't really explain. Just looking back thinking about the hard work, the tears and the sweat and no sleep ... I mean we still don't sleep but it's like the struggle was worth it, even though it's not over yet.

"As much as it looks really great, there's still so much more to be done, I don't take it for granted every single day of my life. I work very hard, I'm good at what I do and people love that,” she said.

DBN Gogo treats herself to a shiny new beamer, Mzansi reacts

South African socialite Mandisa Radebe, aka DBN Gogo, bought herself a brand new whip and it is so lit, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media to show off her new wheels, DBN Gogo revealed that she got a shiny new BMW. While the car is covered in the clip, by the size of it, it totes looks like a monster SUV.

Being able to treat herself to a brand new car has come with DBN Gogo’s undeniable hustle. Sis has worked hard to get to where she is.

