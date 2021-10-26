Letoya Makhene felt all the feels recently when her son Kopano turned 4, time flies when you have children

Taking to social media to celebrate her boy, Letoya explained how there is nothing in the world she would not do for him

Seeing Letoya's heartfelt post, her peeps took to the comment section to wish main man Kopano the best year ahead

Letoya Makhene’s little man Kopano just turned four and he has made his mother the proudest lady alive. They really grow up too fast!

Letoya Makhene’s son Kopano turned 4 and she felt all the feels on his special day. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Taking to social media on Kopano’s birthday, Letoya shared a snap from the birthday celebrations and poured her heart out in the caption.

Being a mother is Letoya’s greatest achievement and she could not be more proud of the young man that Kopano is becoming. Watching him grow and being his mom is such a blessing.

Sharing her hectic birth story, Letoya made it clear that she would do it ten times of to have him.

“My body spent most of the night reliving the labour pains and pregnancy experience the night before up until the early hours of yesterday morning.

“It was the craziest feeling as I’ve only gone through this once before, so I had completely forgotten about it until I did a Medical Intuitive Reading on myself and the “Aha” moment hit me!”

Letoya posted:

Letoya also shared a clip of the celebrations, showing off how brave her lil man is. Kapano touch a snake, a whole entire snake!

Seeing the sweet post, Letoya’s people took to the comment section to wish Kopano and to let Letoya know that she is doing a great job.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@sega_101 said:

“Happy Birthday Kopi Kopi. Aunty Sega loves you ”

@mokgobaa said:

“Happiest birthday to the sweetest Kopano ❤️❤️❤️hope he enjoyed.”

@isaaselaledi said:

“Amazing Camagu.”

