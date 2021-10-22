Kylie Jenner’s bump is growing by the day and it is almost time for the world to meet the newest member of her clan

Taking to social media with the sweetest bump post, Kylie showed off her tummy in a roundabout way

Kylie’s people cannot wait for this little one to arrive and are so grateful that she is sharing this pregnancy with them

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kylie Jenner has revealed more about this pregnancy than she ever did when she had sweet Stormi in her belly.

Kylie Jenner is sharing this pregnancy and her fans could not be more grateful. Image: @kyliejenenr

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with a breathtaking picture, Kylie showed off her bump in a stunning shadow silhouette snap. Babes, what a blessing!

Kylie is one heck of a momma and has learnt a lot through her journey with Stormi. Feeling more confident than ever before, Kylie is comfortable taking her fans along with her on this pregnancy.

Kylie posted:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Fans, friends and fellow celebrities flooded the comment section of this stunning post, letting Kylie know how excited it makes them that she is going to be a mother of two. Kylie is glowing!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@khloekardashian said:

“Wow!!!!! My beautiful stunning sister.”

@itsjohnnycyrus said:

“This is so beautiful.”

@thatgirljaydxn said:

“Stormi must be so excited omg.”

@kyliejbrasil said:

“I love this baby so much and he's not even born ”

@kyliesbae said:

“The most beautiful pregnant ♥️”

@deajaniesmakeup said:

“Pregnancy is beautiful on you Kylie.”

Kylie Jenner shows off growing baby bump: "Let me know before you snap this hard next time”

Stormi's mommy is rocking her baby glow as she prepares to welcome her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott. The celeb, who only announced her first child after she was born, has decided to make this pregnancy public from the get-go, reported Briefly News.

Kylie shared a series of photos showing off her growing baby bump and fans are here for it!

Although Jenner kept her first pregnancy with daughter Stormi completely hidden from the public, she has decided to let her followers in on this one. Daily Mail reports that the reality star has developed an intense sweet tooth as part of her cravings.

Source: Briefly.co.za