When Oskido isn't busy producing hit songs or managing some of Mzansi's hottest talent, the DJ spends his time making videos on TikTok

The veteran musician's highly entertaining page on Gen Z's favourite app has been the gift that South Ah never knew they need

Oskido's dance video saw him breaking it down and busting a move to show the younger generation that he's still got it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Many can agree that one of the best decisions Oskido ever made was joining TikTok. The producer's page is filled with content that is sure to provide some belly-aching laughs. In one of his posts, Oskido showed peeps that he can groove to music just as well as he can make it.

Oskido shared a video of himself busting a move on TikTok. Image: @oskidobelieve

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reported that peeps around Mzansi all agreed that Oskido's TikTok content is exactly what the country needed. The celeb joins all kinds of trends from dances to acting and he absolutely slays every single one of them.

An entertained fan took to Twitter to share just how much of an impact the DJ's videos have had on her happiness. @NeliMsomi wrote:

"Whenever I have a bad day, I go to Oskido's Tik Tok and watch him being a 2000. His videos dust me all the time."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Oskido never seems to disappoint all 134K of his followers on the app. He was joined by famous dancer Thlogi M, who helped make a dance video that showed peeps that he's never lost his mojo.

Oskido leaves Mzansi in stitches with hilarious video of Babes Wodumo impersonation

Briefly News reported Babes Wodumo created a strange but iconic moment when she shared a video of herself dancing while dragging single moms. Although many still don’t know what motivated Babes to share the bizarre clip, Mzansi has certainly decided to have some fun with it.

Flamboyant media personality Somizi was the first person to impersonate Babes Wodumo and it seems veteran music producer Oskido also didn’t want to miss out on the fun.

Oskido took to TikTok to share a hilarious video of himself mimicking Babes Wodumo’s dance moves. The icon looked relaxed in his home and filmed the comedic skit while wearing a onesie.

Twitter user @IamNthi shared the video on the platform along with the caption:

"How did I miss this Tik Tok of Oskido doing an impression of Babes Wodumo?”

Mzansi social media users were left in stitches over the footage.

Source: Briefly.co.za