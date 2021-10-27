South Africans were left in stitches with images of designer Tomi Rikhotso's 'earthly' looking apartment idea

Mzansians kept the hilarious vibes going under Tomi's tweet with memes of "In the Jungle the Mighty Jungle"

Commenters shared subtle hints that they believe Tomi could be Tarzan if he were to decorate his home in this way

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Tomi Rikhotso had Mzanzi rolling on the floor with images of an apartment. Rikhotso decided to share a snap of a spiced up crib with quite a few plants which turned the place into what Saffas referred to as a jungle.

The jokes and laughter turned into musical references as South Africans began to quote the lyrics from 'In the Jungle the Mighty Jungle" in a few hilarious responses.

Mzansi seemed to think that this home is fit for Tarzan as they flooded the comments section with GIFs and memes of the vine-swinging jungle man.

SA designer Tomi Rikhotso asked for his followers' thoughts on an apartment filled with plants and Mzansi shared some hilarious responses. Image: @TomiRikhotso

Source: Twitter

The image of the green apartment was shared on Wednesday morning and has already gained over 1 000 likes on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi's jungle jokes quickly make Tomi's post viral

@nale_lebogang asked:

"What is this survivor season 12?"

@Fuluhopes said:

"It's a jungle. Unless that's the whole point of this."

@Hybreed_SA tweeted:

"Tarzan must be living here."

@ZowieTwinkle believes:

"A garden must be outside NOT inside the house..."

@SoulfulDee2 wrote:

"So this is the greenhouse you guys have been talking about?"

@MokoenaStyles added:

"Might as well go live in a tree house."

Tomi Rikhotso flaunts snap of wedding dress he made, Mzansi goes wild

In other news about the famous designer, Briefly News previously reported that Rikhotso headed online to share a snap of his latest work. In the snap, a newly married couple enjoys their first kiss now that their union is sealed as the bride wears her amazing designer gown.

"I made this dress y’all," he captioned the truly heartwarming and absolutely gorgeous snap.

Many of Rokhotso's fans absolutely loved the snap and the dress and this became increasingly clear as the post amassed over 27k likes. Many of them also headed to the comment section where they shared beautiful compliments on his work.

Other times the same designer had us all swooning

Briefly News also reported that the young South African designer turned many heads with his beautiful wedding gowns and this time he has managed to do it once again.

Taking to Twitter, Rikhostso shared a short clip of a gorgeous bride rocking one of his latest creations. The masterpiece of a dress features a top lace and bottom with a wide, flaring skirt. A neat bow also distinguishes and brings together the dress around her waist. He simply captioned the post:

"Tomi R," with a couple of hearts.

Source: Briefly.co.za