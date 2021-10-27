Letoya Makhene has taken a trip down memory lane after being reunited with an on-screen friend from her Generations days

The actress and Mamlambo's reunion took place at her son's fourth birthday party, as she invited a mobile zoo to entertain the kids

Letoya shared a video of her and the snake getting reacquainted and followers are convinced she is superwoman because they would never!

Letoya Makhene's video from her son's birthday party took peeps back to her days as Tshidi on Generations: The Legacy. The actress shared her brave reunion with her slithering co-star leaving fans in her of her ability to be so fearless.

SowetanLIVE reported that in 2016 Letoya took on a brave role on Generations that required her to become rather friendly with a snake named Mamlambo. At the time, the ritual scene caused a bit of controversy but was later okayed by broadcasters.

Letoya Makhene's son recently turned four and the happy family invited the mobile zoo to their home to entertain the little kiddies with a few animals. Letoya shared a video of one of the animals she took a liking to and followers were instantly reminded of the infamous scene.

The actress was excited to see her old friend and wrote:

"I told Fanie from @mobilezoojhb that I’m not having him over unless he comes with #Mamlambo. It’s been about 5years since I last saw her and wanted to see just how big she’s gotten."

