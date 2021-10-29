Cassper Nyovest is a car guy who has his heart set on owning just four unique luxury whips to make his whip dreams come true

Sharing his fire combo on social media, Cassper put his aspirations out there, claiming he might own one, two or all four

Fans took to the comment section of Cass’ post to share with him what their dream ride are, some are not what we expected at all

Everyone knows Cassper Nyovest has a thing for luxury whips. In his dream world, there are three cars Cass would love to have parked in his garage.

Cassper Nyovest has jsut four cars he would love to own, and he shared them with fans. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to put his car aspirations out to the universe, Cassper let his people know that the four cars he dreams to own are a pearl white Rolls-Royce, a white Bentley a black Mclaren and a pimped out cherry red Vito lol.

Cassper posted:

Cass hopes to own at least one, but all four would be the dream, reported SAHipHopMag.

Yoh, those are some hawt rides! People flocked to the comment section to let Cass know he’s got great taste and to share what their dream cars are. While there really is nothing like a sweet ride, some people are just looking for vehicles that can help make them money.

Take a look at some of these beauts, and the money makers:

Halala: Cassper Nyovest to open new Drip Footwear store in PE

Cassper Nyovest has announced that he'll be opening a new store in PE this weekend. The rapper-turned-businessman and his partners will also use the opening of the shop to launch a new colour of his 990 sneaker range.

The Siyathandana hitmaker took to social media on Thursday, 28 October to reveal the news. Cass and Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana have launched a couple of stores across the country already since signing their R100 million deal a few months back.

Mufasa took to Twitter to post a clip of himself speaking about the opening of the new store. Cassper Nyovest captioned the hilarious video:

"Opening a new @DRIPFootWear store in P.E this weekend. See you there!"

