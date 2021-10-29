Halala: Fezile Makhanya Is Now a Dad to a Baby Boy, Shares Cute Snap Online

Fezile Makhanya has announced that he is now a dad after his wife gave birth a few days back

The excited former The Queen actor and his boo Nondyebo Dzingwa welcomed their little man to the world a few days ago

Reacting to a sweet snap of the new dad holding his boy, Mzansi celebs congratulated the couple on their new addition to their family

Fezile Makhanya is now a daddy. The actor took to social media recently to reveal that him and his wife have welcomed their newborn baby to the world.

Fezile Makhanya has become a father to a baby boy.



The former The Queen star's boo, Nondyebo Dzingwa, gave birth to their baby boy a few days ago. The excited dad penned a heartfelt post in celebration of his new kiddo.

Fezile took to Instagram and posted a heart-melting snap of himself holding his son. It's the pic's caption that grabbed the attention of many in his timeline. He shared that now looks at life differently since the arrival of his son. According to TshisaLIVE, he added:

"Feelings of joy, excitement, pride and anxiety are an understatement. I’m still in disbelief that you’ve made me uBaba."

Mzansi celebs took to the star's comment section to congratulate him and his boo. Check out some of their comments below:

Ntando Duma said:

"Ampoo! Congratulations babakhe."

Nandi Madida wrote:

"Congrats my brother."

Dineo Moeketsi commented:

"Oh wow guys. Congratulations zithandwa! I love this for you two. God bless and God guide."

Moshe Ndiki said:

"Fez, this is beautiful, congratulations daddy."

Karabo Mogane wrote:

"Congratulations Bafo, exciting times ahead."

Kayise Ngqula added:

"Congratulations to you and the wife Fez."

