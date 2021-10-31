Gareth Cliff has spoken out following last weeks social media frenzy

The radio host admits he could have handled the discussion better but insist the brash talk is just part of his brand

He's also said he understands Nando's decision to pull out as a sponsor especially considering the public backlash

Controversial radio host Gareth Cliff has broken his silence following weeks of social media hounding. The media personality made headlines on the Twitter streets last week after making comments many peeps found racially insensitive.

Gareth Cliff has responded to the controversy surrounding his recent radio show, 'The Burning Platform'. Image: @trisha1_/Twitter

Responding to the controversy, Cliff admits he was e abrasive and could have handled the situation more respectfully.

But the outspoken host says he also believes his comments, and particularly the interview, was what his “brand is about”, The South African reports.

“I’ll own it, but that’s also me. I do erupt sometimes, I sound very dismissive sometimes, I can be quite brash, I totally accept it,” he said.

“I could have been better. I could have treated her with a little more respect probably because I do treat everybody the same that comes on the show," Cliff said.

Commenting on Nando's decision to pull out as a sponsor, Cliff had this to say:

“I’m really not in any way angry with them. I think they had to do what they had to do. They did it because corporations have to make decisions sometimes which are uncomfortable and difficult,” he told The Citizen.

A grilled chicken takeaway takes a dig at Nandos, Mzansi waits for the flames

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Pedros, a relatively new grilled chicken franchise in South Africa, ventured where very few businesses dare to enter. In a recent Instagram post, they bravely took a dig at Nando's SA, however, Mzansi isn't taking too kindly to their point of view.

Pedros was responding to the recent controversy which saw Nando's remove its sponsorship from Gareth Cliff and his show called 'The Burning Platform'. The move came as a result of Cliff's comments about racism, saying it wasn't a meaningful issue in the country.

After the drama exploded, Pedros waited a while for things to cool down before adding its voice to the drama.

The takeaway shared an image with the statement:

"We don't give a cliff about politics. We stick to great chicken at great prices."

The caption further drives home the point:

"The whole nation is welcome at Pedros. We don't do politics.. just great chicken at great prices!"

The comments are fire

After seeing the post, Saffas aired their views on the clap-back and many are not impressed. Some find it clever but most feel that it is a sensitive topic that shouldn't be used for marketing purposes.

khomotso_mmoko:

"What a cliffhanger! Are you ready for Nando's comeback?"

raisaaahhhh:

"Oop - the Nandos slander is sending me."

onezqha

"Considering the situation and you not giving a cliff, I think it’s an unfortunate pun that is down playing the racist circumstances surrounding the whole situation. Cliff did not give a Pedro about the lady and racism. And Pedros doesn’t give a Cliff...."

sandla_kene:

"Tsek, we are sticking to Nando's who has the guts to stand for what is right. Eat your chicken."

jemxcar:

"Well done."

