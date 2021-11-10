Dineo Ranaka has spilled the tea on how she got where she is today in a video she posted on her social media accounts

The Metro FM presenter encouraged her followers to take their first step towards their dreams now if they want to become successful in life

The reality TV star's fans agreed with the media personality and thanked her for her words of wisdom

Dineo Ranaka has taken to social media to share how she became successful in the entertainment industry. The Metro FM presenter has shared a video of herself dropping some pearls of wisdom to her 1.1 million followers.

The reality TV star advised her followers to take the first step now in order to achieve their dreams. She encouraged them to stop postponing their plans but act now if they want to be successful in life.

Dineo Ranaka captioned her clip:

"Say yes to NOW! That’s what I did and how I got to where I am today. The unknown is scary, and it always will be. But all you need to do is to take that step NOW to make your dreams happen! So when are you going to embrace your NOW? #HowAboutNow #ItCanBe."

The star's fans and industry peers took to her timeline to thank her for her sound advice. Check out some of their comments below:

Thembi Seete said:

"Thank you honey."

reiiitz wrote:

"I needed to hear this. Thank you so much, Gogo."

gabimbele commented:

"I receive and I will."

that_althea said:

"Somahashe has spoken, message received."

tshepiso_annah_moremela wrote:

"Wisdom personified, damn you are powerful."

monae_za added:

"When you speak! we listen."

Dineo Ranaka becomes a qualified traditional healer

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka is now a qualified traditional healer. The radio presenter accepted her calling recently and went under an "intense" journey.

She finally qualified as a healer a few weeks back. According to reports, she had ignored her calling for 17 years but decided to embrace it recently.

She had been focusing on God for the past few years which is why she took so long to answer her calling. She revealed that her new ancestral name is Gogo Somahashe.

