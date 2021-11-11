DJ Zinhle is in love and feels she has finally found her match in her sweet man Bongani Murda Bongz Mohosana

In a recent Instagram live, Zinhle had a Q & A session with her fans where she made it clear that she is the best bae a man could ask for

Zinhle may not know how to cook but she makes sure her man is fed and has everything else under wraps

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DJ Zinhle feels extremely lucky to have Bongani Murda Bongz Mohosana by her side, but at the same time, sis knows he’s lucky to have her too.

In a recent Instagram live, Zinhle had a Q & A session with her fans and spoke about how Bongani “Murda Bongz” Mohosana is lucky to have her in his life. Image: @zinhle

Source: Instagram

While Zinhle has been out of the dating game for a while, one thing she is sure of is that she makes one hell of a bae.

Zinhle recently had a Q & A session with fans on her Instagram Live where she made it known that she is “the best girlfriend.” LOL, Zinhle even asked people to ask AKA if they think she is just trying to hype herself up.

Playing no games, Zinhle crowned herself “I'm the best girlfriend anyone could ever have.” Zinhle is apparently not only famous and beautiful, but she’s also understanding, good at communicating and your number one fan.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

While the only flaw that people could throw at Zinhle is the fact that she doesn’t cook, sis made it clear that her man never goes to bed hungry, and he eats good!

“I cannot cook but he has never gone to bed without a home-cooked meal because I will make sure you're taken care of. It might not be by me but I will make a plan and make sure the house is running properly. Now that is girlfriend goals.”

DJ Zinhle: Murdah Bongz shares cute video dancing with baby Asante

Murdah Bongz is such a loving dad. The music producer took to social media recently to share a clip of himself dancing with his little girl, Asante, reported Briefly News.

The Black Motion member is DJ Zinhle's baby daddy. Ever since they welcomed baby Asante into the world, Bongz has been posting clips of himself and his boo spending time with their bundle of joy.

Taking to Instagram, the DJ posted another clip of himself playing with Asante. Bongz took his little girl from their helper and started dancing with her. DJ Zinhle also appears towards the end of the family video, according to TshisaLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za