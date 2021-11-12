Mzansi celebrity parents are getting a run for their money from their offspring. Being taught by the best, these celeb children are doing the things.

Sbahle Mzizi, Kairo Forbes and other celebrity children are making names for themselves. Image: @kairo.forbes, @sbahlemzizi and @bahumi777

Source: Instagram

From the younglings like Kairo Forbes to the much older like Bahumi Mhlongo, no matter their age, they are levelling up on their own platform.

Briefly News takes a look at six children of Mzansi celebrities who have become household names themselves and could very well surpass their parent's fame real soon if they have not already lol.

Take a look:

Sbahle Lisakhanya Mzizi

A total heart smelter! Baby Sbahle has been melting hearts since day one with her sweet posts and undeniable intelligence. Ntando Duma and Junior de Rocka have done a phenomenal job with this tiny princess. Lil sis is even a homewoner.

Kairo Forbes

This little munchkin is the sweetest tiny social media influencer ever. Kairo is the daughter of DJ Zinhle and AKA, and has chosen a life of fame. Being only six with over one million Instagram followers, we are certain Kairo is destined for greatness.

Alicia Angel Ferguson

Alicia must be one of the sweetest souls who have made her parents very proud. Working hard at school and everything that she has done, Alicia has Connie and her late father Shona beaming. Following in her parent’s footsteps, Alicia is pursuing a career in acting.

Snikiwe Mhlongo

Snikiwe is the daughter of dancer-actress Brenda Mhlongo. She is a YouTuber who has a passion for fashion. Brenda supports Snikiwe in her dreams and is sure to help her make them come true.

Bahumi Mhlongo

Being Somizi Mhlongo’s daughter has not always been the easiest but Bahumi has made a point of making it on her own. Being grown, Bahumi has taken control of her success and has not ridden on the name she was born into. Bahumi plans to become the next greatest Mzansi actress.

Dineo Langa

Coming from a fame riddled fam, Dineo has become the cover girl, a little like Kim Kardashian, but without the tape lol. Dineo is an independent boss babe whose hustle is truly inspiring. Learning from her momma KG Moeketsi, Dineo has made a name for herself in the Mznasi entertainment game above her family’s fame.

