Lasizwe Dambuza is Comedy Central Roast’s newest host and he’s leaving no stone unturned, it is about to get hawt

Comedy Central is doing a roast spin-off with Lasizwe, calling it the mini roast, and he feels privileged to be the chosen one

Fans just cannot wait to see Lasizwe in action and are living for the sauce they know he will be serving

Mzansi reality TV star and YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza has a new gig and you can say it is on the hot side of things. Our guy has his tongs ready!

Taking to social media to share the lit news with his people Lasizwe announced: “I am the official host of the MINI ROAST with @comedycentralaf.”

With the global pandemic turning life upside down, Comedy Central decided to make a Mini Roast show and got Lasizwe onboard to do the cooking.

Lasizwe has open reign on the grid and no topic is off-limit. It will be a four-part digital series that will air on pan-African audience DStv Channel 122 as well as Comedy Central’s socials, reported TimesLIVE.

Taking full advantage of the power he has been given, Lasizwe made it known that it is going to get heated. Haters are about to sizzle!

Seeing the big announcement, fans flocked to the comment section to let Lasizwe know that they will be there to devour the spice he will be dishing.

@stunna_daughter said:

“I'm sooo happy for thissss❤️Congratulations. Teaaaam Lasizweee.”

@jordantylon said:

“This is too fresh, we DIDNT know we NEEDED this @comedycentralaf ”

@kgosigadi_bdm said:

“Your work ethic unmatched!!! Congratulations ”

@nyavhiness said:

“Not Lasizwe having water in a Champagne flute what a legend.”

Source: Briefly.co.za