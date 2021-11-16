Ayanda Ncwane got some notable recognition at the Global African Awards that had her glowing with gratitude and pride

Ayanda Ncwane was overflowing with gratitude after Sunday’s Global African Awards. Sis got recognised for her contributions and it hit home hard.

The beautiful business babe Ayanda bagged the award for Outstanding Achievements in Entertainment and Lifestyle, a well-deserved win, reported TimesLIVE.

Ayanda took to social media to express her pride and gratitude. Being the lit owner of a booming record label is what got Ayanda recognised and she feels blessed. Sis has worked hard and having her hustle noticed means more than she could put into words.

Ayanda shared:

“Dripping in gold”, Ayanda accepted her boujee award, beaming with that boss babe glow and looking like a cover girl. Guuurl, you looked like a whole entire buffet, never mind a snack.

Fans and friends flocked to the comment section to congratulate Ayanda on her win. Hard work always pays off. Single-handedly building this untouchable empire, fans feel Ayanda deserves the hype she has been given.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@tha.simelane said:

“I couldn’t be happier for you. Sthandwa ❤️ You deserve it ”

@nanacalver said:

“Congratulations. Sthandwa ❤️”

@pridedanielchitewe said:

“You deserve it queen ”

@mmabatho_moreki said:

“Congratulations madam ❤️❤️❤️”

@its_whatever_sally said:

“Yess boss lady @ayandancwane ❤️❤️”

