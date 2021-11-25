Thapelo Mokoena and His Wife Lesego Celebrate 9 Beautiful Years of Marriage

Veteran actor Thapelo Mokoena and his wife Lesego have been Msaznsi's couple goals long before the term 'bae goals' was popularised

Thapelo and Lesego have two beautiful children together and the celeb is determined to build a legacy to leave behind for his wife and kids

This week, the media personality and his wife are looking back on nine whole wonderful years together as husband and wife

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Famous actor, producer and presenter Thapelo Mokoena and his digital creator wife are celebrating a major relationship milestone. The couple have been married for nine years this year and have a beautiful family to show for it. Thapelo shared a stunning throwback snap to celebrate.

Thapelo Mokoena and his wife are celebrating 9 years of marriage. Image: @mokoenalive

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reports that the actor recently launched a new restaurant. Thapelo was super keen to be venturing into new territory. Having grown up in an entrepreneurial family, Mokoena's goal is to pass those values down to his own children, but more so he hopes to leave them a legacy.

Beyond the legacy of wealth, Thapelo and his wife Lesego have built the most beautiful family unit in their years of being married. OKMzansi reports that the couple just celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary and the throwback wedding photo reminded Mzansi just how they love these two.

Thapelo and Lesego exchanged vows back in 2012 and the famous presenter attributes his long-lasting union to their friendship. Thapelo says that their road to forever has been made easy by the fact that Lesego is his literal best friend.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Actor Thapelo Mokoena opens new restaurant: "Molitva, the place to be"

Briefly News reported actor Thapelo Mokoena launched his new restaurant recently. The filmmaker opened Molitva restaurant at the Cradle of Humankind in Gauteng a few days ago.

The star took to social media to share pics taken during the opening ceremony of his business. He took pics with his partners and head chef and part-owner, Milan Cerimaj.

Describing the restaurant, the winemaker said it was designed as "an experience, not for a takeaway or an in-and-out". They serve an "orthodox Mediterranean cuisine".

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Thapelo said he is a firm believer in the fact that one has to try something in life. He advised that people need to have a solid goal.

Source: Briefly.co.za