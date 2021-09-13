Actor, Thapelo Mokoena, opens, new restaurant, Molitva, the place to be

Talented Mzansi actor Thapelo Mokoena opened a new post restaurant called Molitva in Gauteng a few days ago

The filmmaker and winemaker said the restaurant situated at The Cradle of Humankind is designed as an "experience"

The star's fans took to his timeline to congratulate him after he shared snaps taken at the launch of the business

Actor Thapelo Mokoena launched his new restaurant recently. The filmmaker opened Molitva restaurant at The Cradle of Humankind in Gauteng a few days ago.

The star took to social media to share pics taken during the opening ceremony of his business. He took pics with his partners and head chef and part-owner Milan Cerimaj.

Describing the restaurant, the winemaker said it is designed as "an experience not for a takeaway or an in and out". They serve an "orthodox Mediterranean cuisine".

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Thapelo said he is a firm believer in the fact that one has to try something in life. He advised that people need to have a solid goal in life.

The loving hubby and father shared that he wants to create and leave a legacy for his kids. His followers took to his Instagram to react to the pics he posted. Most of them congratulated him for adding yet another business to his name.

Check out some of their comments below:

lwandomtlomelo said:

"Molitva, the place to be."

ngalabesi_jhb wrote:

"Well done @mokoenalive This is supermagondovious bro."

thesivu commented:

"Well done brother."

fluerdelis16 wrote:

"Well done @mokoenalive your hard work shows @milantheserb well done my friend."

victoriamo17 added:

"Well done Thapelo @molitvajhb. Keep moving forward young man... Salute, visiting soon."

