SAyanda Thabethe is no stranger to hotel rooms and she always makes sure that no matter where she is, she is able to find enough peace to sleep

The media personality shared that she relies so heavily on her faith and so she has a calming ritual that she performs at every hotel room

Followers agreed that her moments of energy cleansing are quite necessary when making yourself comfortable on unfamiliar territory

Ayanda Thabethe is not willing to gamble with her spirit. The TV presenter has no time to be dealing with negative energy and so she always makes sure to protect herself. She shared that she always has holy water and the blood of Jesus to see her through.

Ayanda Thabethe shared her protection process at hotels.

Source: Instagram

With a job in the entertainment industry, Ayanda Thabethe surely travels a lot. TimesLIVE reported that the celeb always travels fully armed to every single destination. She never spends the night at a hotel without a heart full of prayer, holy water for cleansing and a mind filled with faith.

Ayanda took to Twitter to share that she feels there is too much negative energy in foreign spaces. Her tweet attracted quite a number of agreeing followers and so she delved deeper into the kind of malicious practices that people participate in when they're staying in hotels.

After sharing her protection ritual, fans reassured her that her fears were completely valid. The engaged followers continued to share their thoughts and experiences on the topic of preserving your spirit.

Beauty and Brains: Ayanda Thabethe celebrates academic progress

Briefly News reported that Ayanda Thabethe celebrated a major academic achievement. The TV presenter has the looks and brains to boot. The media personality recently took to social media to share that she had bagged the requirements necessary to pursue her dream - a Master's in business (MBA) qualification at Henley Business School.

“This was the letter I was waiting for ! On my way to my 3rd Qualification... ‪#MBA‬ here I come...”

Many have shown Thabethe love after she made her inspiring announcement and wished her well on her journey.

Check out some of the reactions:

@zamakhethe said:

“Congrats babes.”

