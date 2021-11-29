Hebanna: Mohale Motaung's Drink Almost Spiked Twice at Groove

Mohale Motaung shook the timeline when he revealed that his drink was almost spiked twice at a groove over the weekend

The media personality shared that he was saved by his friend who saw the guy trying to spike his drink

Somizi's estranged hubby shared that he didn't even know what to do with the hater after they caught him because he was still in disbelief

Mohale has revealed that someone tried to spike his drink twice at a groove recently. The shook media personality took to social media on Sunday, 28 November to share the eyebrow-raising news.

The actor told his followers that he and his friend were in disbelief when they caught the guy who tried to do him dirty. He expressed that they didn't even know what to do when they caught the hater.

According to TshisaLIVE, Somizi's estranged hubby took to Twitter and said:

"Last night someone tried to spike my drink TWICE, Thank God @uPeace_ was there and saw this guy. We didn’t even know what to do after we caught him because we were just in so much disbelief. People are weird!"

Tweeps took to the star's comment section to share their views on his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@Tshikhudo_R wrote:

"He was sent by someone who was once close to your heart."

@MphozaM7 said:

"Don't you know you don't make that mistake and leave your drink unattended even with your friend."

@Arbieworldwide commented:

"Someone tried to kill you TWICE and you didn't know what to do when you caught him?? Wow, he's lucky that guy."

@GeorgeNdhleleni wrote:

"Was it envy, jealousy or just a nutter trying to get lucky?? Moer, kubi Mo's in celebville. I digress the things you people get up to."

@manyame_thapelo added:

"Sies why people are like that ..are those people in entertainment industry or just ordinary persons sent by someone fr entertainment industry."

