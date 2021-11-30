Kgomotso Christopher and her husband Calvin got married when she was only 25 years old and their love has been burning strong ever since

The lovely couple met each other in their first year at university and never left each other's side; together they have two beautiful children

The former Scandal actress shared a heartwarming post about their anniversary and the soothing and exciting way they chose to celebrate

Kgomotso Christopher and her husband Calvin have been together longer than she's been a household name. The stunning couple is proof that when you know, you know, and now verging on 20 years of marriage, they are without a doubt one of Mzansi's favourite couples.

Kgomotso Christopher and husband Calvin are looking back on 17 amazing years married. Image: @kgomotso_christopher

ZAlebs reported that the Christophers met back in university when Calvin came to South Africa as an exchange student from an American University. Describing the beginning of their relationship, Kgomotso said:

"I met him in varsity, first year, first week, fresher's bash. He was an exchange student from Princeton University in the states at the time... met there, and how many years later? I’m not even counting."

Kgomotso and Calvin have kept their love going strong through distance and busy work schedules. Buzzfeed South Africa reports that the Christophers tied the knot in 2004 and have since had two beautiful children together.

The actress took to Instagram to share some snaps of herself and her hubby enjoying the morning of their 17th wedding anniversary. While being blessed with some rain, the couple enjoyed a performance by Drakensburg Boys Choir where their son sang too. She wrote:

"How the 17th Wedding Anniversary was spent... just like 17 years ago... we were blessed with showers of rain. 17 years later, we were blessed to be serenaded by the sounds of the @dbchoir & watched our little one perform."

Famous friends hopped in the comments to wish them well on their special day.

@mamphob wrote:

"My absolute faves! Wishing you a magnificent time celebrating your beautiful love ❤️ Happy blessed Anniversary my friend, to many more years!! It has been an honor to witness. Love you loads."

@maduvha_madima said:

"Happy 17th anniversary my friend. Abundant blessings to you."

@savitambulie commented:

"I love your love ❤️"

