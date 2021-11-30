Tshepo Thafeng, founder and CEO of Soweto TV has died following a tragic car accident that happened last week Thursday

The founder started the community tv station 18 years ago, building it from a strong background in publishing and newspapers

Thafeng's family released the official statement informing the public about the icons passing and expressed their own sadness and grief

Soweto TV has lost its original founding member Tshepo Thafeng. The community station began all the way back in 2005 and has built quite a reputation for itself. The family along with fans are mourning the loss of the man who brought Mzansi local viewing.

Tshepo Thafeng has died after a tragic car accident. Image: Soweto TV Channel

Daily Sun reported that Thafeng was involved in a car accident on his way home on 25th November. Officials are still unsure how such a severe accident could have happened on a straight road. His injuries were fatal and the accident cost him his life.

In a statement given to SowetanLIVE, the family shared the news of Tshepo's passing and their disbelief of his sudden passing. His niece Faith Jiyane said:

"As the family, we are shocked and saddened by his death. We were still looking forward to many things, especially the plans he had. He wanted to start a family foundation and the trust that will assist the family. I guess we will have to make sure those plans happen."

The family is said to be devasted that Tshepo passed away having had so many uncompleted plans. He was described as a peaceful individual who valued loyalty and helping those in need. Thafeng's niece recalled the last visit she had with her uncle before he died:

"Now that he is gone, it is only now that we realise that he visited his family to say goodbye. He wanted to see everyone and wanted to be remembered for the last memories he left with us."

