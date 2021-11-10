Almost a month has gone by and it is still unclear why 28-year-old Glenda Ndlanzi was shot and killed outside her home in Pretoria

The managing director of Drip Footwear was returning home from a normal workday when she was ambushed at her gate by unidentified men

Glenda was described by her family as the glue that kept them together and her loved ones are aching as they wait for the police to uncover the truth

Just a month ago, it was reported that Glenda Ndlanzi was brutally killed steps away from her front door. The young MD was gunned down by men who staked her home out from across the road. She died while waiting for an ambulance to respond to the scene.

Briefly News spoke to a family member who described the day Glenda Ndlanzi tragically lost her life. A source says that the young Drip Footwear MD had just returned home from work as usual when the fatal incident happened.

It is reported that she was parked outside the house and waiting for someone in the house to open the gate for her. Upon approaching the gate, an eyewitness recalls seeing Glenda's car but could not see her inside.

When she got closer she saw an arm and a gun pointing at Ndlanzi and by the time she could let out a scream for help, the gun had already been fired three times.

A neighbour recalls seeing a white Polo parked across the road while he watered the garden but didn't take much notice. When neighbours heard the commotion they ran out to help, one neighbour ran inside to grab his firearm to help Glenda but the attackers had already fled the scene.

The family member reports that Glenda attempted to drive her car away to get herself help but was too badly injured to get too far. The neighbours and family members who were home at the time ran out to help her as they waited for emergency services to respond.

Glenda's injuries were too severe and so she unfortunately died while waiting to receive medical attention.

Days after her funeral, the Ndlanzi family reached out to the police officials who were in charge of the case and were told that the matter is rather sensitive and is being looked at with a keen eye. A source close to the family says the police have ruled out robbery or hijacking as the motive for the crime. They fully believe that Glenda's murder was an assassination.

It is still puzzling to her family and colleagues why anyone had a motive to order a hit on the Drip Footwear managing director. The founder and CEO of the company Lekau Sehoana is said to be very supportive and providing the family with help to find answers.

Just a month shy of her 29th birthday, Glenda's family took the time to share the kind of person that she was at home. Glenda was said to be a calm and quiet peacemaker. She was the glue that kept her family together. She had many nieces and nephews and she was without a doubt their favourite aunt.

Her mother, niece and nephew were home to witness the blood-curdling cries of the family member who saw her being murdered. Her mother is said to be in pieces over the incident and the family reports that she is truly struggling to cope with the loss.

The Ndlanzi family says that they are living in fear that the attackers are still lurking around their home, waiting for the next family member to fall victim.

Glenda was loved by many in her community. She had close relationships with her neighbours and friends and was very active in her church community. She prided herself in being a Christian and lived through those values.

Glenda's funeral service was held on 24 October, 2021. Her family is on a quest to find out who murdered Glenda and what could have possibly been worth her life. Glenda is reported to have always fought for her family because they were her number one priority.

The Ndlanzi family has started #WhoKilledGlenda to get her story out there so that they can fight for their daughter's justice, the same way she fought for them every single day.

"Glenda was instrumental in the establishment, development and growth of the Drip brand. She was the foundation, rock and anchor of our Drip family. We will truly miss her passion, dedication and loyalty to the brand."

Source: Briefly.co.za