Wololo hitmaker Babes Wodumo has an infectious personality, so to see her aching leaves her fans feeling somewhat as devastated as she does

The celeb has been dealing with a lot on social media, being body shamed for her post-partum body and she had a friend named Sphiwe to help her through

Babes recently shared that one of her best friends and confidants has sadly passed away, leaving her with a gaping hole in her heart

Babes Wodumo is mourning the loss of a close friend. The musician opened to her followers about her feelings as she deals with the death of someone so dear to her heart. She described her friend Sphiwe as a ride or die kind of person and looked back at just how much his friendship meant to her.

Babes Wodumo has shared the news of the heartbreaking loss of a close friend. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

The South African reported that Babes has been having a tough time with trolls in the industry lately. The Gqom queen hosted a small luncheon for her friends to finally see her baby Sponge. Babes shared the photos on social media and found her body being the main topic of interest.

Peeps body-shamed her for having lost so much weight after the baby. Her comments flooded with questions about her health, while some fans stood up for her. In such tough times, Babes would have probably turned to her dearest friends for support.

The celeb took to Instagram to share the news that her support system has lost a member. Babes Wodumo shared a snap of herself a friend named Sphiwe and wrote a heartfelt message about the kind of friendship they had. Her message read:

"It's hard losing a friend who became a brother."

"You were so supportive ngakhona. I'd call you anytime even if it's midnight you wouldn't hesitate ngibone ngawe usuthi usukwi gateWe have fought at tymz but we just couldn't stay sidiniwe for long cause that's the kind of relationship we hadWow everything I'm typing is a past tense you are really gone bhuti Sphiwe."

