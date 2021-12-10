Somizi Mhlongu asked his fans for help to get rid of his mkabha in a video while he was at the gym

He wanted to know if there was a champagne that would help and he told them he was not prepared to stop drinking

However, fans were distracted by his choice of clothing and had a lot so say about it

Somizi Mhlongu took to social media and posted a video asking for help with his belly. He complained that the champagne that he drinks isn't helping.

He wanted to know if there was a different type of champagne that could help and did not want people to tell him to stop drinking.

Somizi wanted to know if there was champagne that could get rid of his big belly. Photo credit: @somizi

Source: Instagram

"Guys, please help me.

Is there a champagne that can finish my mkhaba?.....coz the one I'm drinking doesn't seem to help.....pls suggest.....and don't come here with negative suggestions like I should stop."

However, while he was showing off his belly, social media users were focusing on something completely different.

This is what social media users had to say about the video

she_said_sheila:

"Fix my eyes Jesus , I really wanted to look at the mkhaba only ..."

thinabarlow:

"So adding 2 shots of whiskey or gin on a glass of champagne will definitely help. So you get more alcohol content with each sip of champagne and you consume relatively lesser amounts of champagne, this issue is on the amount of champagne consumed. Method tried and tested. ."

thapi_belang:

"There seems to be something else that caught my eye can't even see the mkhaba you're talking about."

unatty88:

"If you didn't see it forget about it ."

