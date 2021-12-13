Somizi has had the kind of year that really rocks one's world and he counting his blessings that he is ending it off fully booked and busy

The media personality had to step down from multiple gigs after reports of him allegedly abusing his former husband Mohale flooded headlines

Somizi has managed to work through the heavy claims and has made quite a comeback for himself with his followers and employers

Somizi is ending off his year on a high note after a scandal that nearly cost him his entire career. The former Idols SA judge took a major break from making public appearances as he dealt with personal issues and now he is back with a bang. This festive season is going to be all about Somgaga as he jumps from gig to gig.

TimesLIVE reports that Somizi is in a great space as he looks back on an infamously eventful year. The celeb shared an inspiring post on Instagram, telling his fans how far a little bit of faith can take you. In a heartfelt message of gratitude, he wrote:

"God, u remain, God, thank you Thokozani bogogo namakhehla Thank u to all for the love. 2021 was supposed to kill some of us but coz we serve a God that doesn't eat atchaar still we rise.....and we never walk alone....Looking forward to 2022 and beyond with its own challenges and triumph."

Somizi has fans cracking up after sharing funny video about coughing in 2022

Briefly News reported that extravagant celeb Somizi Mhlongo's fans are happy to be seeing him tapping into his sense of humour again.

SomGaga shared a video with fans making fun of the possibility of what covid protocols will look like next year and peeps were on the floor with belly-aching laughter.

Somizi is a multi-talented star and fans feel that soon he'll be able to add 'prophet' to the list. Mhlongo took to Instagram to post a funny video of himself coughing, which triggers a monitor that gives him a warning that Covid officials will be coming to the celeb's home to take him to a quarantine facility. As he waits for the automated voice to finish, he quickly hides a bottle of wine in his robe.

