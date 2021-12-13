Yas Queen: Bonnie Mbuli Bags New Acting Gig on 'The Republic'

Talented star Bonnie Mbuli has scored herself a new acting gig on the upcoming season of The Republic

The veteran Mzansi actress will portray the role of Nandi in the second instalment of the telenovela

The star will join other popular thespians such as Florence Masebe, Tsholo Mashishi and Thembi Nyandeni, among others

Bonnie Mbuli has bagged a new acting gig. The veteran actress will star in the highly-anticipated upcoming season of The Republic.

The show's second season will premiere soon on Mzansi Magic. The star will portray the character of Nandi. She'll star alongside stars such as Bongile Mantsai, Thembi Nyandeni and Tsholo Mashishi, among many other stars, according to ZAlebs.

Bonnie took to Instagram on Monday, 13 December to let her followers know that she'll be back on their screens. She captioned her post:

"It’s lit. Kwasuka lokho! The Republic S2! Also… what am insane cast …Shuuuuu!"

Peeps took to her comment section to share their views on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

mondexola said:

"Yhooo just can't wait for season 2."

sobahle_n wrote:

"Omg!!!! I cannot wait for this boo!!!!! Look at You."

galotherockstar commented:

"Whaaaaaat?! Can’t wait!"

Bonnie has appeared in international and local shows such as Invictus, Home Affairs, Noughts + Crosses and Wallander. She was also a presenter for SABC 3 show, Afternoon Express.

The Ranakas coming back for the 5th season

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that another season of The Ranakas is on the way. The fifth season of the reality TV show will hit Mzansi's small screens early next year.

Reports reveal that the new season will premiere on 6 January, 2022. The show is about the interesting lives of the Ranakas. Some of the popular Ranakas are Metro FM presenter Dineo Ranaka and Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka.

ZAlebs reports that Mnet director of local entertainment channels, Shirley Adonisi, said the performance of shows suck as The Ranakas indicate that their viewers resonate with the content. Shirley added that they always aim to spark conversations while entertaining their audience.

