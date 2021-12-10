Mzansi celebrities and TV lovers are mourning the passing of veteran 7de Laan actress Themsie Times

The late thespian, who played the character of Maria Zibula for 13 years in the show, passed away on Thursday, according to reports

Her former colleagues in the entertainment industry such as Salamina Mosese and Nobuhle Mahlasela have shared their heartfelt tributes to the star

Mzansi celebs are mourning the passing of veteran actress Themsie Times. The late thespian is popularly know as Maria Zibula - a role she portrayed for 13 years on 7de Laan.

Image: @real7delaan, @nobuhle1, @salaminamosese

The news of her passing were confirmed on Friday, 10 December. She died on Thursday, according to reports. Her peers on 7de Laan took to social media to share their heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.

TshisaLIVE reports that the soapie's publicity manager Kayleen Bessit confirmed to the publication that Themsie passed away on Thursday. She left the show in 2013 to focus on church matters.

Her former co-stars on the telenovela took to Instagram to share the sad news with their followers. Nobuhle Mahlasela shared a screenshot of her TV debut. She was with Themsie in the scene. She captioned her post:

"My very first TV debut with the legendary Themsie Times - Lala ngoxolo Ma."

Salamina Mosese took to Nobuhle's comment section and commented:

"My prayer warrior. My dressing room Mom. We had so many good times sharing a dressing room, oh Mama bathong."

Former Generations actress Xoli Zondi took to Twitter to react to Themsie's passing. She said:

"Oh no, that's sad... I worked with her on Isipho. She was feisty and a strong believer in Christ. May her soul rest in peace."

