Again? Babes Wodumo's Label Manager Claims Latest Rant Was a Publicity Stunt

Babes Wodumo's label manager, Sbu Ncube, has claimed that a video of the star insulting her mother-in-law was just a PR stunt

The eLamont hitmaker used strong language in the clip and accused Zama Gumede of abandoning Mampintsha when he was only three days old

The Gqom star also apologised for using strong language in the clip that trended on social media from Thursday night to Friday morning

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

West Ink Records has revealed that Babes Wodumo's viral video was just a publicity stunt. In the clip, the eLamont hitmaker slammed her mother-in-law for allegedly airing their dirty laundry in the media.

Babes Wodumo tore into Mampintsha's mom in her latest video rant. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

She even threatened to beat Mampintsha's mother, Zama Gumede, in the clip doing the rounds on social media.Her label manager, Sbu Ncube said it was all part of an act to draw attention to her new album, Crown. The project dropped this Friday. According to TshisaLIVE, Sbu added:

"I asked Babes to do it at a time when children would be sleeping and won't witness the strong language."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The publication added that the Gqom singer apologised for using strong language in the live video. Many peeps slammed Babes for tearing into Zama. They questioned why Mampintsha kept quiet while the drama played out on social media.

Babes Wodumo launches scathing attack on Mampintsha's mother

In related news, Briefly News reported earlier that Babes Wodumo has again launched a scathing attack on her mother-in-law. The Gqom artist accused Mampintsha's mom of discussing her private matters with the media.

The eLamont hitmaker took to social media to vent out after Mpintsho's mom, Zama Gumede allegedly went to the "newspapers" to speak about her. The furious artist claimed Zama abandoned Mampintsha when he was only three days old.

She said she doesn't like Zama adding that she wishes her son, Spontshi, doesn't grow up to be like his granny. In the video doing the rounds on Twitter, Babes adds:

"I'll beat you up, I'll call my family to beat you up. I'm from Lamontville."

Source: Briefly.co.za