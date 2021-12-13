The Ranakas Coming Back on SA TV Screens for 5th Season of Their Reality Show

The Ranaka family is reportedly coming back with another season of their lit reality TV show, The Ranakas

The show's fifth season is set to premiere on Mzansi's small screens on 6 January next year

Some of the popular Ranaka family members are Dineo Ranaka, who work at Metro FM, and Manaka Ranaka, an actress on Generations: The Legacy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Another season of The Ranakas is on the way. The fifth season of the reality TV show will hit Mzansi's small screens early next year.

The 5th season of 'The Ranakas' is set to premiere in January, 2022. Image: @theranakas

Source: Instagram

Reports reveal that the new season will premiere on 6 January, 2022. The show is about the interesting lives of the Ranakas. Some of the popular Ranakas are Metro FM presenter Dineo Ranaka and Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka.

ZAlebs reports that Mnet director of local entertainment channels, Shirley Adonisi, said the performance of shows succ as The Ranakas indicate that their viewers resonate with the content. Shirley added that they always aim to spark conversations while entertaining their audience.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Dineo Ranaka becomes a qualified traditional healer

In related news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka is now a qualified traditional healer. The radio presenter accepted her calling recently and went under an "intense" journey. She finally qualified as a healer a few days ago.

According to reports, she had ignored her calling for 17 years but decided to embrace it recently. She had been focusing on God for the past few years which is why she took so long to answer her calling. She revealed that her new ancestral name is Gogo Somahashe.

TshisaLIVE reports that the reality TV star opened up about her journey in an interview with Sowetan. The Metro FM host revealed that she can now help people with traditional problems through natural medicine and the power of spoken word.

Manaka Ranaka struggles to move on

In other news, Briefly News reported that Manaka Ranaka struggled to move on following the recent death of her close friend. The reality TV star took to social media and shared that she hasn't yet grasped the thought of living her life without her late buddy, Thabo Mashigo.

The Generations: The Legacy actress penned a touching tribute to Thabo recently. She let her followers know that she is still grieving after Thabo's untimely passing. Manaka shared snaps and videos of their special moments.

Peeps took to her comment section to share their views. One Instagram user sandile.dubazana said:

"In life you can prepare and make all your plans but at the end God will decide."

Source: Briefly.co.za