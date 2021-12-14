Somizi shared a video of himself predicting Miss SA Lalela Mswane’s Miss Universe outcome back in October

While pointing out his track record of accuracy, the media personality joked that he is available for future consultation bookings

Stunned Somizi followers commended his newly discovered ‘gift,’ flooding his comments with prediction requests

Somizi Mhlongo may have a gift of seeing into the future. The media mogul surprisingly foreshadowed Lalela Mswane’s Miss Universe runner-up victory and shared the clip of himself making the prediction.

Somizi amazed fans with a spot-on prophecy for Miss SA's success at the Miss Universe pageant. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images and Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Somizi startled fans with a 17 October recording of himself declaring that Lalela Mswane would rank in a top 3 spot at the Miss Universe pageant. He reposted the video after Lalela was crowned second runner-up, insinuating he has a psychic calling.

Somizi supported his prophetic ability claims by drawing attention to his previous predictions about former Miss SA, Zozi. Somgaga then joked that he is open for bookings four days a week before congratulating Lalela. He wrote:

“OK. I think it's time I do future consultations, because wow. This video was recorded 17 October 2021 and remember the video about Zozi? OK. I'm now open Monday to Thursdays at Faraday branch, LOL.”

Since Somizi’s predictions have been precise so far, his followers couldn’t help but applaud his skill. Many took him up on his claim of clairvoyant expertise, asking for consultations in the comment section.

@bongi_mngomezulu wrote:

“Somizi be coming through with the prediction. Pls tell me when am I becoming a millionaire Somsom I know it's soon I'm just not sure of the year.”

@rabelani_bear commented:

“Now tell us about Shudufhadzo”

@blackrose.rsa joked:

“We don't have 2 million for your consultations”

And @matshidisokgotso said:

"How much is the consultation fee? I'm coming.”

Somizi Mhlongo Reflects on a Difficult 2021

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Somizi was counting his blessings after a challenging 2021. He revealed that he will end it off fully booked and busy despite his world-rocking scandals.

The media personality had to step down from multiple gigs after reports of him allegedly abusing his ex-husband Mohale flooded headlines. Somizi has managed to work through the heavy claims and has made quite a comeback for himself with his followers and employers.

Somizi will end 2021 on a high note after the scandal that nearly cost him his career. The former Idols SA judge took a major break from making public appearances and now he is back with a bang.

This festive season is going to be all about Somgaga as he jumps from gig to gig. TimesLIVE reported that Somizi was in a great space as he looked back on the infamously eventful year.

The celeb shared an inspiring post on Instagram, telling his fans how far a little bit of faith can take you. In a heartfelt message of gratitude, he wrote:

"God, u remain, God, thank you Thokozani bogogo namakhehla Thank u to all for the love. 2021 was supposed to kill some of us but coz we serve a God that doesn't eat atchaar still we rise.....and we never walk alone....Looking forward to 2022 and beyond with its own challenges and triumph."

