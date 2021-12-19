Somizi Mhlongu had his fans in stitches with his latest video he uploaded to his Instagram account

He was introducing Kurt Darren onto the stage and used up all the Afrikaans he had to do it

Fans took to the comment section to praise him for always making them laugh even when they are down

Somizi Mhlongu is always out to make people laugh and he took the opportunity to show off his Afrikaans skills on stage.

He was announcing Kurt Darren as the next act on stage and exhausted his Afrikaans abilities.

Somizi reckons he can now increase his rates by MCing in Afrikaans. Photo credit: @somizi

He resorted to quoting the national anthem after doing his best to try and communicate how amazing he thought Kurt was.

The crowd knew what he was saying and cheered him on.

He captioned the video with:

"My rate has gone up now because I can mc in Afrikaans....."

His fans took to the comments section in reaction to his attempt at Afrikaans

winnie_ntshaba:

"How come I knew after… uit die blou… what’s next I know you too well❤️❤️❤️❤️."

thee_dutchess_queen:

" I am so done Let me go to sleep, I think this wine went over my head I'll check this video again tomorrow ."

lutendo_magoro:

"It’s the phaphapha part for me ."

nocolourh:

"I would love to hang out with you even I it's for a day,just to laughs my lungs out and forget about my problems...."

ntuthu_mbalo:

" Onse Hemel vat julle hande and phaphaphaI give up ❤️."

