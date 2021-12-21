Samthing Soweto's fans presented him as a successful solo artist under a trending Steve Harvey tweet

The US media personality took to his timeline and asked which singer left their group and became more successful as a solo artist

Samthing Soweto has been topping the charts and has dropped some of the biggest songs in Mzansi since he left The Soil

Samthing Soweto is trending high on social media. The vocalist's fans have flooded the timeline with his name in response to Steve Harvey's question.

Samthing Soweto trended when Saffas presented him as a successful solo artist to Steve Harvey.

Source: Instagram

The US TV host took to Twitter to ask his fans to name a singer who is doing well on their own after ditching their group. Mzansi social media users have taken to the international actor's timeline to respond to his question.

They told Steve Harvey that Samthing Soweto has been dominating the charts and airwaves since he parted ways wit his group, The Soil. The star has dropped some of the hottest Amapiano tunes and has worked with top artists such as DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small.

Peeps took to Steve's comment section to school him a little bit about Samthing Soweto.

@Tshego_Musa said:

"SBWL that Dezemba where all the hot songs featured Samthing Soweto."

@EyFresh wrote:

"Infact most of all these new amapiano artists now live in a house that Samthing Soweto built."

@Mr_MadzhieTV commented:

"MJ, Beyonce, Samthing Soweto."

@Fikile_Ndingi wrote:

"Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter, Mandoza, Michael Jackson, Samthing Soweto."

@thuthukanimty added:

"Samthing Soweto left The Soil and he's doing great on his own. I hope you gerrit."

