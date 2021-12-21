Keziah and Nicholas Kolisi are typical siblings and have a healthy rivalry between each other

When Keziah learned that her 7-year-old brother was driving a speed boat she clung on for dear life

Rachel Kolisi shared their hilarious video on her Instagram page and her fans loved it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sibling relationships are hilarious at times and Rachel Kolisi's children are no different.

Rachel Kolisi shared a hilarious video of Keziah's reaction to her brother Nicholas driving a speed boat.

Keziah may have slightly overreacted when she learned that her brother was driving. Photo credit: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

She clung on for dear life while everyone else sat relatively calmly in the boat. Judging by the speed that the water was flowing by, it did not look like Nick was driving too fast.

Rachel captioned the hilarious video with:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"When you realise your 7 year old brother is driving ➡️."

Her fans took to the comment section to react to funny video

ndijubilee:

"My queen was really having a heart to heart with the Lord in that second frame ."

bareafricadesign:

"Oh my goodness she is the best "

sunnytembani:

"It’s the clenched hands for me"

nombasa_kili:

" Kez holding on for dear life."

Siya Kolisi shares funny photo of Rachel in Cape Town, Mzansi in stitches

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Siya Kolisi brought some light-hearted banter to our social feeds by sharing a funny photo of his beautiful wife Rachel on his Instagram this weekend.

In the photo, Rachel is seen posing with a cool hand sign while sporting an old-school-style black hat that had people in tears with laughter!

Siya humorously captioned the photo:

“@rachelkolisi What’s going on here, frame one is everything for me.”

The SA rugby star also shared more beautiful photos of his lovely wife at their holiday getaway in Cape Town.

Kolisis' Mother City vacay leaves Mzansi in their feels

Briefly News previously reported on the Kolisis signalling the start of summer with a family beach snap that left social media users envious.

The photo shared by Rachel Kolisi shows the entire family enjoying lunch on the beach while on holiday.

Siya, Nicholas, Keziah and an unknown woman can be seen eating lunch at a white table while Rachel snaps the pic.

Source: Briefly.co.za