Somizi Drops Limited Edition of His Sneakers, Peeps Loving the New Colours

Somizi has told his fans that the limited edition of his Bathu sneakers is now available nationwide

The star dropped the black and gold #BathuxSomizi shoes on Wednesday and his peers in the entertainment industry are loving the new colours

The reality TV star warned his fans that the new colours of his shoes are selling like hot cakes at Bathu stores

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somizi has dropped a limited edition of his Bathu sneakers. The larger-than-life media personality took to social media to share snaps of the black and gold sneakers.

Somizi has dropped new colours of his sneakers. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

SomG told his followers that the new colours of his sneakers are now available nationwide. The excited Somizi revealed that the #BathuxSomizi shoes are selling like hot cake. The reality TV star captioned his Instagram post:

"It's the most wonderful time of the year.....new colors.....limited edition....go get now before they run out at all @bathu_sa stores nationwide...... #BATHUXSOMIZI #bakenekabathu."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Somizi's peers in the entertainment space and his fans said they love the new design and the colours of the limited edition.

briantemba said:

"I love these my friend."

naimakaysa wrote:

"What is this now, yerrrrrr."

mpumi_mpama commented:

"This is beautiful, the colours. Wow, wow."

zam_mamabear said:

"The black one with that touch of red, screaming my name MamaBear."

iamsihle6 added:

"I bought this from Bathu. You really did the best, and it's so comfortable."

Somizi gives Mzansi a taste of his pre-birthday celebrations

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi has given Mzansi a taste of what they can expect on his birthday when he shared videos of the first leg of his birthday tour. The larger-than-life media personality partied up a storm with his squad at Konka in Soweto.

The reality TV star visited the popular club for the first time and loved the vibe. In the clips he posted on Instagram, SomGaga can be seen getting down to Zakes Bantwini's banger titled Osama.

The celebrity chef's fans were happy to see their fave in person. They took videos with their phones while SomG was busting major moves on stage.

Source: Briefly.co.za