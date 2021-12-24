Bonang took to Twitter to celebrate yet another accomplishment for the year by sharing that her alcohol brand will be stocked at Game

Like a truly focussed businesswoman, she didn’t let too much time pass before shooting her shot at another major retail chain

The news and bold proposals came just shy of two months after the media personality cut ties with the company that used to oversee her brands

Bonang Matheba is one savvy entrepreneur and she rightfully never lets us forget what she is capable of. For example, the media mogul tweeted about her drinks brand being available at a mega-retailer just yesterday.

Bonang proves that she means business with her latest accomplishment for her brand. Image: @bonang_m/Instagram

The US-based icon raved about the achievement online and her fans followed with their compliments. As the congratulations swarmed in, she swiftly aimed her focus right back to business and broadcasted her plans to achieve the same with another franchise.

Bonang’s announcement and on the fly pitch come after she disassociated with the company that used to manage her brands. As a result, fans were under the impression that the denounced team now owned the brand, so they were pleasantly surprised with the tweets. See some of the ecstatic reactions below.

@Rebel_Crissi exclaimed:

“Whoohoo! It’s a takeover, one store at a time!”

@BossLadyQueen_ wrote:

“Yes, MoGal!!! They can’t stop your greatness.”

@phiwomm commented:

“I bought it yesterday at Game, indeed Halala Queen”

@LebushoRanoko added:

“Congratulations and keep up the good work”

Bonang Matheba trends after announcing she has dropped her management team

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Bonang announced that she dropped her management team. She took to Space to reveal the surprising news.

The larger-than-life media personality told her fans that the company she did not name had represented her for the past couple of years. She later trended high on Twitter following her big announcement.

The reality TV star and businesswoman shared that she had put her trust in the team and gave them stewardship over her brand. Bonang added:

"They no longer represent me or any of my business ventures. I've instructed my lawyers to investigate the possibility of criminal conduct by the company and its representatives."

